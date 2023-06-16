why is TheBorderLine YouTube channel still open and making profits?

Rome, 16 June 2023 – The Borderline alle 15 of today it is still active and continues to ‘monetize’. It seems incredible after Manuel’s death, 5-year-old boy killed a Casal Palocco (Rome). The little boy was traveling with his mother Elena and his 4-year-old sister its a smart that was travolta dal Suv of the youtuber group.

Analyzes are in progress five mobile phones seized from the boys aboard the SUV. The prosecutors of Rome have appointed the consultant with the aim of verifying the presence in the devices of videos and messages useful for the investigation to reconstruct what happened.

In the investigation opened in Piazzale Clodio and coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Michele Prestipino, which sees a twenty-year-old member of the youtuber group TheBorderline enrolled, the for vehicular homicide and injury. The position of the other boys present in the car remains under investigation by the judicial authority.

The challenge conceived by the group of youtubers, between 20 and 22 years old, foresaw 50 consecutive hours of driving.

Dozens of profit-making videos can be viewed on TheBorderline channel. Challenge of all kinds, as if nothing had happened.

Minister Salvini in commenting on the news said: away the license forever to the idiots behind the wheel. But he also added: shut down social media. And perhaps this is the worst sentence, he is also convinced of it Luigi Altamura, commander of the local police of Verona, road safety expert. Who comes back to ask for a urgent decree before the exodus with a tightening on the rules.

See also The first book in English about Los Rodríguez sees the light The cars devastated after the collision cost the life of little Manuel, 5 years old

But what are they the social weapons of the group? The greatest success is guaranteed precisely by the YouTube channel, active for a couple of yearswith 600,000 subscribers and dozens of videos.

L’account Instagram, on the other hand, has been made private after the accident, there are 300,000 followers on TikTok. “Conducting a marketing campaign and other advertising services”, is written in the certificate viewed by Giornalettismo. Over time the content on the YouTube channel has become ever more unscrupulous and daring. To win likes, views and profits.

Close TheBorderline channels immediately from all social networks, and not just make them private. This is the request of Moige – Italian parent movement. Vice-President Elisabetta Scala explains on the phone: “We addressed all platforms, da Google a Facebook. Why is that YouTube channel still open? Because there are no rules. From Google we have answered informally that there are technical times”.

But as a parent movement where do you want to go? “Freedom without limits does not exist – is the premise of the vice president -. We want to have real means to prevent a minor from being able to subscribe to a social network that promotes content like these and also use it. Let’s save the little ones from these bad examples. Not only. “We ask the platforms to assume responsibility. Anyone who gives space to this content must be vigilant and, if necessary, block it immediately. Everything that it could be dangerousof instigation, it should be blocked first for a tragedy to happen. Why allow such extreme challenges to be published? The Traffic Police are doing an excellent job with Icarus in schools. And we are also working very well with the Privacy Guarantor. We must arrive to laws that allow for earlier intervention”.