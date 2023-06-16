Former deputy director of the UNP would have rented vans to Felipe Peláez, what does the singer say?

During the arraignment hearing against the former deputy director of protection of the UNP, Ronald Rodríguez, for the crimes of aggravated drug trafficking, conspiracy to commit a crime and embezzlementthe Attorney General’s Office revealed that The indicated person would have rented armored trucks to the Vallenato music singer Felipe Peláez on two occasions.

According to the accusing body, the rentals would have been given twice: the first to Tunja, Boyacá, for 600,000 pesos, and the last, to Ibagué, Tolima, for 900,000 pesos.

“To transport the artist Felipe Peláez or commonly called Pipe Peláez. From the Bogotá airport to Tunja, Boyacá, where you charged for this service, Mr. Ronald Rodríguez, the value of 600,000 pesos. The vehicle that was delivered that day to transport Felipe Peláez was model 2022, mouse gray colorarmored, belonging to the UNP”revealed the prosecutor during the hearing.

Ronald Rodríguez was captured on June 14 in Bogotá for alleged links to criminal groups and corruption. The defendant pleaded not guilty.

WHAT DOES THE SINGER SAY?

Through a press release released this Friday morning on his social networks, the artist’s press team assured that he is not in charge of contracting logistics on his musical tours.

“The Lord Felipe Pelaez In the development of his artistic activity, he does not deal with matters concerning the logistics of his tours (such as air tickets, land and sea transportation, hotel accommodation, etc.). The logistics of the events are contracted differently for each of them. Depending on the place of the show, with personnel who provide their services in the area”reads the statement.

They added: “Our organization has never been aware that the vehicles that have been hired in the national territory belong or have belonged to the National Protection Unit”.

Finally, They assured that the singer and his work team are ready to collaborate with the authorities to clarify the facts involving the vallenato interpreter.