ASKO: a new coach takes charge of the Kozah club

This Friday, June 16, 2023, ASKO formalized the arrival of a new coach at its head. This is the Ivorian Yao César Lambert Amani.

Abalo Dosseh out, Yao Lambert Amani in. As soon as the departure of Jean Paul Abalo Dosseh was announced, ASKO already found his replacement. The Ivorian Yao Lambert Amani takes control.

«ASKO de Kara is pleased to announce the appointment of Yao César Lambert Amani as Head Coach of Kondona. Can we read on the club’s social networks.

« Of Ivorian nationality, Yao Amani is a former international who notably played for Africa Sports in Abidjan, ASEC Mimosas and Rio Sports in Anyama as a player. ASKO wrote.

The objective assigned to Yao César Lambert Amani is to lead the Kondona towards more performance at the national level and on the continental chessboard.

