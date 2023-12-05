The first “Pioneer Cup” employee basketball game in Liaoning Province concluded – Labor Union – China Engineering Network

Liaoning Province’s first “Pioneer Cup” staff basketball game concluded

The first-ever “Pioneer Cup” employee basketball competition in Liaoning Province came to a close on December 3 at the Liaoning Gymnasium, the main venue of the Liaoning Basketball Basketball Association (CBA). The tournament, which lasted for nine days, featured 33 teams and over 470 athletes, who competed in 72 thrilling games to showcase the strength and style of the pioneers of Liaoning workers in the new era.

Yin Zhengwei, member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, delivered the closing speech at the event.

The “Pioneer Cup” series of activities aims to actively create a series of employee cultural activity brands with the character “work” in Liaoning, enrich employees’ cultural life, meet their cultural needs, and improve their quality of life. The competition also serves as a practice to promote the construction of high-quality cultural, sports, and tourism integrated development demonstration sites and to strengthen the effective carrier of ideological and political leadership of employees.

The competition organizing committee made efforts to select good venues in the province, organize a high-level team of referees, create a good environment, and provide excellent services to successfully hold the first “Pioneer Cup” Staff basketball game.

The inaugural event received widespread praise and positive feedback from the employees and the public. It was also supported by prominent basketball figures such as former head coach of the women’s basketball national team Liu Jizeng, China’s number one referee in the Men’s Basketball World Championships Yang Maogong, and former Chinese women’s basketball main force Ma Zengyu.

The tournament not only cultivated the pioneering spirit of employees but also solidified the foundation of mass sports in Liaoning. The participation of basketball celebrities in various roles as coaches, referees, and athletes showcased the province’s strong sports talent.

The success of the first “Pioneer Cup” staff basketball game marks a significant milestone for employee sports activities in Liaoning Province and sets the stage for future events celebrating the pioneer spirit of its workers.

Share this: Facebook

X

