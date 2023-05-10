Home » The first roller skating competition for primary and secondary schools in Fuyang District ended_Zhejiang Online
The first roller skating competition for primary and secondary schools in Fuyang District ended

The first roller skating competition for primary and secondary schools in Fuyang District ended

They are the first in the city competition group in this internal competition

2023-05-10 10:19:33

Source: Tide News

Reporter Gao Huasheng

Sponsored by Fuyang District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Fuyang District Education Bureau, Fuyang District Chunjiang Sub-district Office, Fuyang District Sports Association, Fuyang District Skating and Roller Skating Sports Association, Hangzhou Shangfu Foreign Language School, Fuyang District Dolphin Bay Roller Skating Club The 2023 Fuyang District “Yiqi” Cup Roller Skating Open of “Welcome to the Asian Games Exhibition Style” co-organized was held in Hangzhou Shangfu Foreign Language School a few days ago.

There were 38 teams from primary and secondary schools and kindergartens in Fuyang District, and more than 300 athletes participated in this competition. They competed for 50 gold medals in the competition. The event consists of two major events: speed roller skating and freestyle roller skating, and is divided into five groups according to age: high school group, junior high school group, toddler group, primary school group A and primary school group B.

Fuyang District has a high level of roller skating among elementary and middle school students, and the competition in this district competition is fierce.

The 2023 “Welcome to the Asian Games” Hangzhou Primary and Secondary School Sunshine Sports Roller Skating Championship held not long ago will be organized by Fuyang District Daqing Primary School, Experimental Primary School, Fuchun Fourth Primary School, Xindeng Town Primary School, Dayuan Second Primary School, Changkou Middle School, Fuchun The Fuyang district representative team composed of students from Middle School, Fuyang Middle School International Department, and Vocational Education Center won 9 first places, 8 second places, and 6 The third place, with a high score of 275 points in the group, won the first place in the group.

During the competition, the young contestants were all fully armed, wearing “Sky Helmets” and pedaling “Hot Wheels”. lightning.

In the end, Vocational Education Center of Fuyang District, Junior High School of Yongxing School in Fuyang District, Fuchun Daqing Primary School in Fuyang District, and Haiyiyun Kindergarten in Fuyang District won the first place in the senior high school group, junior high school group, primary school group, and kindergarten group.

