the French team in search of the “click” to finally win

The French Grace Geyoro (left) and Wendie Renard, during the preparation match of Les Bleues against Australia, on July 14, 2023, in Melbourne. WILLIAM WEST / AFP

Their desperately empty track record surprises even their opponents. Since their emergence on the international scene in 2011 – and an unexpected semi-finalist journey in Germany – the French women’s football team has never won a title, nor even reached the final of a World Cup or a Euro. Yet it has some of the best players in the world in its ranks.

Can the Blues put an end to this scarcity during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which begins Thursday July 20 (and lasts until August 20), with the New Zealand – Norway match? “We are always asked this question. The other teams don’t understand either.”, notes the side of PSG Sakina Karchaoui. The French also wonder. ” Is it the mental aspect? We’re working a lot on that. The coach made us understand that the mind is at least as important as the physical and tactical. »

Read also: World: Selma Bacha, victim of a sprain, stays with the French women’s team

After failing twice in the quarter-finals in the last two editions, the French women’s team – fifth in the FIFA rankings – hopes to break the glass ceiling and join the inner circle of winners of a Women’s World Cup (United States, Germany, Norway and Japan). “You have to get this psychological triggerpleads the coach, Hervé Renard. Before becoming world champion in 1998, the Blues experienced failures in the semi-finals. » Their male counterparts had to wait for their tenth participation to triumph in 1998, at home.

The French Football Federation (FFF) has set a goal of qualifying for the semi-finals. “It’s open to four five teams, including France”, predicts Hervé Renard. In Australia, her troops will have as their main rivals the four-time American world champions (in eight participations), the Germans, the English or the Australians. “The federal goal is to be within four [demi-finalistes]summarizes the head of the high-level commission for women’s football of the FFF, Jean-Michel Aulas. I think we will go further. »

” Time ? We don’t have any »

Since March, and the arrival on the bench of the former technician from Saudi Arabia (for men), the Blue ones breathe again, after an era of tensions under the ex-coach (from 2017 to 2023) Corinne Deacon, landed in March by the federation under the pressure of some leading players. “We really needed it, there are lots of positive vibes”, notes striker Kadidiatou Diani – who moved from PSG to OL in early July. The offensive spearhead of the team, she is one of the executives – with captain Wendie Renard and striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto, absent from the World Cup due to injury – who precipitated the change at Les Bleues. « We enjoy working and spending time together. I have confidence in my teammates and the new staff, continues the 28-year-old player. This is what will perhaps allow us to go to the end. »

You have 56.56% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

