Former President of Spanish Football Federation Summoned to Testify in Investigation for Forced Kiss on Player Jennifer Hermoso

Former Spanish Football Federation President, Luis Rubiales, has been summoned to testify before a court regarding his forced kiss on player Jennifer Hermoso following the women’s Red triumph in the World Cup. The National Court announced on Tuesday that Rubiales will testify on Friday, September 15, as he faces charges of sexual assault and coercion. This summons comes after the Public Ministry filed a complaint against Rubiales, which was later accepted by Judge Francisco de Jorge of the National Court. The Spanish prosecutor’s office has also requested statements from both Rubiales and Hermoso. Rubiales recently resigned from his position as president of the RFEF, citing his desire to focus on his defense. The penalties for a forced kiss range from fines to four years in prison, according to sources from the Prosecutor’s Office. The public ministry also considers the case as an alleged crime of coercion, as Hermoso claims she faced pressure from Rubiales and his professional environment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

