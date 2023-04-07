The second semi-final match between basketball players Chomutova and Žabin also ended with a clear victory for the Brno favorite. The defending silver medalists won 97:54 in the hall of the North Bohemian team, and one win separates them from progressing to the finals. In it, the expected repeat from last year is approaching, as the championship team USK Prague has a 2-0 lead over Hradec Králové since Thursday. Zabiny will host the third match on Sunday, for USK, Saturday’s home match against Lvice should be a warm-up for the final tournament of the Europa League.

