the gesture of fair play in fencing- Corriere TV

It is an extraordinary gesture sportsmanship the one that saw the protagonist from Ferrara Emily Rossatti in the final of the Under 23 Italian fencing championships in Vercelli: in the final for the women’s epee tricolor titlethe bearer of the Bernardi Ferrara Academy chose not to take advantage of her opponent’s injury Gaia Betrayedleading 12-9 at the time of a painful right ankle spraingiving up the assault in the 17 seconds that remained to be played and effectively delivering the gold medal.