The Giants introduced Jung Hoo Lee at Oracle Park

The Giants introduced Jung Hoo Lee at Oracle Park

The San Francisco Giants introduced their newest addition, Jung Hoo Lee, at Oracle Park on Friday. The 25-year-old outfielder comes to the team after seven successful seasons in the Korean League, where he established himself as a standout player, winning five Gold Gloves and achieving a career batting average of .340 – the highest in league history for any player with at least 3,000 plate appearances.

Lee, known for his impressive performance on the field, was named the league’s MVP in 2022 after hitting .349 with 23 home runs and 113 RBIs. The slugger has also shown exceptional discipline at the plate, striking out just 32 times in 627 at-bats over 142 games.

The Giants sealed the deal with Lee on Thursday, signing him for a six-year, $113 million contract, which includes an opt-out clause after the 2027 season. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi expressed the team’s confidence in Lee as the everyday center fielder.

With Lee’s arrival, the Giants look forward to strengthening their outfield and adding his offensive prowess to the lineup. The introduction of Lee marks an exciting new chapter for the team as they welcome the talented Korean outfielder to San Francisco.

