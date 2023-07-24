Home » The goalkeeper and Kúdel’s teammate performed a football show
The goalkeeper and Kúdel’s teammate performed a football show

It was Kúdela who got involved in the situation. The striker of the home team attacked the Czech stopper, who sent the ball to Ardhiyas with a deep dive. The goalkeeper handled the not-so-light pass with his chest and returned it to Kúdel elegantly and quite effectively with his heel in front of the onrushing opponent.

Persija Jakarta with Kúdela, who played the entire game, lost 0:1. The home striker Irsyad Maulana also showed a nice moment, who threw the ball beautifully into the run. You can also watch that in the attached video. Ardhiyasa’s action starts at 0:22, Maulana’s follows right after.

Kúdela plays in Indonesia for the second season. Persia has five points on its account after four rounds of the new league season.

