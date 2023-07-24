Cared for children had to be handed over: “It is highly likely that they will be traumatized again”

“They would have taken the children with the police, that’s why we brought them to them,” says Lisa P. Saying goodbye to the siblings (three and six years old), who lived with them for many months to look after them, was difficult for them: “The three-year-old boy hasn’t yet understood what’s happening now. The girl reacted quite reasonably. She said that she would miss us very much and she asked that she could visit us soon.”

As reported, Lisa and Harald P. took care of the two siblings on behalf of child and youth welfare. Because the biological parents were overwhelmed with their upbringing, the boy and girl were handed over to the couple from Wimsbach for care after a transition phase in the SOS Children’s Village Altmünster. The calamities with youth welfare began when the couple announced to the authorities that they would be moving to Burgenland. Lisa and Harald P. were not a foster family in the legal sense. You only try to find them when long-term or permanent care is necessary, stressed the youth welfare service.

Children in the care of youth welfare

In the specific case, smooth contact with the biological parents should be established: “That’s why there is no limit to the kilometers. But we’re talking about Burgenland now and not about Amstetten, Schärding and Linz,” explains Theresia Schlöglmann, head of the state’s child and youth welfare service. The children are now back in the care of youth welfare. And both are well accommodated, assures the head of the authority.

Until the very end, the childless couple tried to take care of their siblings. In their battle for custody, the kindergarten teacher and the car mechanic called a lawyer for help. He cannot understand why the court and the authorities rejected his client’s application for custody: “There is a high probability that the children are traumatized again after the most recent removal,” fears Friedrich Schwarzinger.

Lisa P. is no longer allowed to have contact with the children after the handover: “The youth welfare office is to blame if it can’t find any more foster parents.”

more on the subject

catfish

Because a change of location is pending: authorities want to remove foster children

BAD WIMSBACH-NEYDHARTING. The return to Burgenland is unexpectedly made difficult for a former children’s village mother.

Because a change of location is pending: authorities want to remove foster children

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

Author

Erik Famler

Local editor catfish

Erik Famler

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

