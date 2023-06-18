The Grand Tour of the Carinthian Lakes by bike is really everything that makes a cycle tourist happy: lots of sun, a mild climate, well-signposted cycle paths, warm bathing lakes with drinking water quality, quiet riversides and mountains with wonderful views . With the Grand Tour of the Carinthian Lakes (Great Carinthia Lakes Loop) you can really discover and enjoy this sunny Austrian state where the southern way of life and the alpine landscape blend in singular harmony. The many attractions suitable for cyclists can be discovered even more simply thanks to the new Grand Tour of the Carinthian lakes. A total of 340 kilometers long, this double ring itinerary was born from a project shared by five Carinthian destinations: Lake Millstätter See, the area of ​​Villach – Lake Faak – Lake Ossiach, Lake Wörthersee, Lake Klopeiner See – Southern Carinthia and the area of ​​Nassfeld/Pramollo – lake Pressegger See – Lesachtal valley – Weissensee lake.

As their names denote, each of the five tourist areas offers lakes and mountains of all sizes and at different altitudes. The shape of the double ring allows you to calibrate and combine your own path at will. As in a menu, you can individually choose which lakes, which countries and which tourist destinations to reach. Or you can choose to follow the entire 340 km itinerary. A magnificent cycling holiday for gourmets and nature lovers, for romantic spirits and sporty souls who appreciate a dip in the clean waters of the bathing lakes, with temperatures up to 28 degrees.

A double ring to conquer the best sides of Carinthia

Thanks to its central location, the ideal starting point is Villach. Along the western loop, the first attractions are on the sunny cycle paths around the lakes Ossiacher See and Millstätter See. In the middle the lakes Afritzer See and Feldsee offer a refreshing diversion. Through the Gailtaler Alpen the route reaches the picturesque fjord-like Weissensee lake and then follows the cycle path of the Gitschtal and Gailtal valleys to the Pressegger See lake. From here you cycle in a relaxed eastward direction past the steep rock faces of the Dobratsch back to Villach. The eastern ring begins with a trip to the Faaker See lake, whose waters are reminiscent of those of the Caribbean. A few kilometers further on you reach the elegant shores of Lake Wörthersee. Cycling on the northern shore of the lake, you pass Pörtschach and reach Klagenfurt, the capital of Carinthia. Heading southeast you then reach the Klopeinersee, the warmest bathing lake in Europe. From here it is worthwhile to take some time to discover some jewels of untouched nature: the Kleinsee, Gösselsdorfer See and Turnersee lakes. Finally, you cycle back to the starting point through the Rosental valley on the beautiful Drau cycle path (Drauradweg) to Villach.

Perfect assistance with accommodation for cycle tourists and 50 rental points

On the Carinthian Lake Grand Tour by bike, cycle tourists can concentrate on the beauties of the landscape without any worries: on the carefully signposted cycle paths you will find 50 “Kärnten rent-e-Bike” bike rental centers which make a total of 1000 bicycles available, including numerous electric bikes with the relative charging stations. Here you can easily rent bicycles which can then be returned at any other rental point. Panoramic rest points invite you to recharge your batteries along the way, while the scheduled boats allow you to overcome some stretches in total relaxation. Excellent restaurants, traditional trattorias and pleasant refreshment points often meet along the itinerary and offer fresh products of local origin which reflect the variety of typical tastes of the Alpe-Adria area. For hungry cyclists, it’s a delightful opportunity to refuel and get going again.

Cycling in Carinthia’s five lake districts simply makes you happy. Here, cycle tourism is a unique composition of various ingredients: natural experiences, cultural attractions, pure relaxation and gastronomic delights… well deserved by those who choose the bicycle as the ideal means of holiday in Carinthia. Package offers for cycle tourists to discover the Grand Tour of the Carinthian lakes (including overnight stays, luggage transport, information material, assistance service) are offered by Alps2Adria e Carinthia bike tours.

