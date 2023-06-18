Home » ELN would have kidnapped five people in the department of Chocó
News

ELN would have kidnapped five people in the department of Chocó

The authorities confirmed that four men and one woman were kidnapped in the municipality of Bajo Baudó, Chocó and the facts are still under investigation, but what is known so far is that armed men took the victims in a boat bound for a stranger.

According to the authorities, the criminals traveled in boats to the village of Orpúa, Bajo Baudó, and intimidated the community with firearms, since they arrived shot at the population.

In this regard, the commander of the Fluvial Marine Infantry Battalion No. 22, Marine Infantry Lieutenant Colonel Isidro Barrero Vera, assured that, according to statements reported by Diario Occidente, security and control of the area was reinforced with members of the Colombian Navy.

Colonel Barrero also recounted how the events occurred and said that “according to the information, an armed group entered firing on the population, where they arrived at the pier and the streets. Squads were immediately installed and security was restored within the area. Likewise, I reported these facts to the competent authorities.”

The facts are still the subject of investigation, however, according to a report by the aforementioned medium, in an extraordinary security council held in this town, the authorities reported that the kidnapped would be four men and one woman, residents of the sector, but indicated that the identities of those kidnapped have not yet been known.

See also  Interns are coming from Switzerland to Valchiusella

