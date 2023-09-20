The Hangzhou Asian Games: Enhancing Multicultural Exchanges and Cross-Border Friendships – Exclusive Interview with Vice Chairman of the Thai Olympic Committee

Title: Hangzhou Asian Games: Promoting Multicultural Exchanges and Cross-border Friendships

Bangkok, September 20 – In an exclusive interview with Xinhua News Agency, Pattama, Vice Chairman of the Thai Olympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. She stated that the event would not only showcase the best athletes’ competitive spirit but also foster multicultural exchanges and deepen cross-border friendships.

Pattama emphasized that Asia’s rich diversity makes it an ideal platform for furthering mutual understanding and exchanges through sports. She stated, “The Asian Games provides a remarkable opportunity for athletes and delegations to bond and deepen their connections.” According to her, while competition results are important, the Games offer ample opportunities for communication and friendship-building. She quoted the Olympic motto, “Faster, Higher, Stronger – More United,” and expressed her desire for athletes from all countries to forge meaningful friendships. Regardless of their nationality, she believes that everyone can become good friends.

The integration of culture and sports has always been a priority for Pattama, who lauded Hangzhou’s long history and magnificent scenery. She affirmed that the Asian Games will perfectly showcase the beauty and characteristics of Chinese culture, allowing people from all over the world to appreciate China‘s cultural heritage.

Thailand, recognized as one of Asia’s sports powers, is actively preparing for the upcoming competition. With 941 athletes participating in 40 events, the Thai delegation aims to excel in taekwondo, track cycling, badminton, sepak takraw, and other sports. Additionally, Thai athletes have their eyes set on medals, including gold, as they gear up for the Paris Olympics in the following year.

Highlighting the longstanding friendship and cultural similarities between Thailand and China, Pattama emphasized the extensive bilateral cooperation between the two countries. In 2022, the Badminton Association of Thailand and the Chinese Badminton Association signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen exchanges between athletes, coaches, and referees. These collaborative efforts further deepen the friendly relations between the two nations through sports.

As the Hangzhou Asian Games draws near, anticipation builds, not just for thrilling athletic performances but also for the celebration of multiculturalism and friendships that will flourish among participants. The event is expected to leave a lasting legacy of unity and understanding among athletes from diverse backgrounds.

