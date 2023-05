Sweden’s ice hockey players have six reinforcements from the NHL nominated for the Czech Games in Gothenburg and Brno. Coach Sam Hallam can count on defender Rasmus Sandin from Washington and forwards Jonatan Berggren and Lucas Raymond from Detroit, Jakob Silfverberg from Anaheim, Alexander Nylander from Pittsburgh and Fabian Zetterlund from San Jose. The quartet of Sandin, Raymond, Nylander and Zetterlund will make their debut at the Czech Games representing the Three Crowns.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook