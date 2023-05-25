The inmate’s intervention was arranged by the barrage. Pardubice is my club, said a happy Sychra

Sychra’s third league goal in his so far short career was certainly the most important of all. Bartozs Pikul’s centimeter cross from the volley deflected off the post into the Jablonec sanctuary after only eight minutes of the game, giving Pardubice much-needed peace of mind. “I’m very happy that we managed to score an early goal, we went into the match with that,” he admits. “Then we lost it and it was visible.”

The key hit brought him all the stronger feelings thanks to the fact that he was born in Pardubice. “I’ve been here for a long time, I see it as Pardubice is my club. I really appreciate the opportunities I get here. Of course, my goal was very important, but it’s the work of the whole team,” he said modestly.

The scored goal was crucial not only for the whole team, but also for Sychra personally. Before the duel with Jablonec, he made his mark for the last time in the October loss on the pitch of Sparta Prague (2:5), so the burst of shooting bad luck came at the right time. “I waited a very long time for that goal, we already discussed it in the cabin. I’m glad that it went down there today,” pleased the visibly well-adjusted young man.

END | The goal was not scored, we take three points and thanks to the other results we can hope for league membership in the play-off. Thanks if you cheered! pic.twitter.com/rruo34seEU — FK Pardubice (@FK_Pardubice) May 24, 2023

“We are very happy about it. We wanted to keep him in the lineup, he is a mobile, hard-working, attacking type of player, in addition to Pardubák. We saw him get few chances, but he accomplished other things. We were patient with him and he paid it back today. At his age, it’s a very important goal,” coach Radoslav Kováč said in tribute to his charge. See also 2nd Bundesliga: Fans gather before the Hamburg city derby