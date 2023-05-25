Pollen count is now increasing significantly in Carinthia

The rainy May let pollen allergy sufferers breathe a sigh of relief. But that’s over now: As of today, Thursday, the allergic burden in Carinthia will increase sharply due to the pollen count. According to forecasts, the common and widespread meadow grasses, such as knotted grasses, meadow grasses, smooth oats and brome species, are ready to bloom to a high degree. The irritation threshold for allergy sufferers can already be exceeded in the morning hours.

“In larger forest areas and from medium-high mountain locations, the burden of grass pollen is significantly lower than in the vicinity of meadows and in urban areas,” says Helmut Zwander from the pollen warning service.

Other types of pollen, which are currently present in small amounts in the airspace of Carinthia, come from the horse chestnut, the common beech and the walnut. “The high pollen count of the Scots pine is currently still striking. However, its pollen cannot trigger any allergic symptoms. Any rain showers that occur can be responsible for a drop in the pollen content in the air, at least for a certain period of time,” says Zwander.