Home » Pollen count is now increasing significantly in Carinthia
News

Pollen count is now increasing significantly in Carinthia

by admin
Pollen count is now increasing significantly in Carinthia

The rainy May let pollen allergy sufferers breathe a sigh of relief. But that’s over now: As of today, Thursday, the allergic burden in Carinthia will increase sharply due to the pollen count. According to forecasts, the common and widespread meadow grasses, such as knotted grasses, meadow grasses, smooth oats and brome species, are ready to bloom to a high degree. The irritation threshold for allergy sufferers can already be exceeded in the morning hours.

“In larger forest areas and from medium-high mountain locations, the burden of grass pollen is significantly lower than in the vicinity of meadows and in urban areas,” says Helmut Zwander from the pollen warning service.

Other types of pollen, which are currently present in small amounts in the airspace of Carinthia, come from the horse chestnut, the common beech and the walnut. “The high pollen count of the Scots pine is currently still striking. However, its pollen cannot trigger any allergic symptoms. Any rain showers that occur can be responsible for a drop in the pollen content in the air, at least for a certain period of time,” says Zwander.

See also  Treviso, asphalting in viale Luzzatti and viale Verdi: what changes for traffic

You may also like

Controversial prediction makes Mhoni Seer on what is...

Operations against FARC dissidents were reactivated

World Health Organization General Assembly: Taiwan reporter tells...

The paradox of the happy country

Captured dangerous hitman member of criminal group in...

The German economy has slipped into recession

Unemployed employee of Bengaluru software company earns more...

The father of the disappeared children in Guaviare...

Massive Russian night air raids on Kiev again

Why does Azam appear with the names of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy