Home Sports The International Parkour Masters Tournament resumes this month_Zhejiang Online
Sports

The International Parkour Masters Tournament resumes this month_Zhejiang Online

by admin

The International Parkour Masters Reignites This Month

2023-04-11 10:49:04

Source: Sport Tribune

Correspondent Lin Yu Gao Han reporter Yi Longyin

From April 22nd to 23rd, the 2023 “Belt and Road” International Parkour Masters and Extreme Sports Carnival will be held in Tianyi Square, Ningbo.

The “Belt and Road” International Parkour Masters Competition and Extreme Sports Carnival has been successfully held for two consecutive sessions, and has achieved a good reputation for the event and won unanimous praise from players at home and abroad.

It is understood that this year’s event has ushered in a comprehensive upgrade: in terms of competition system, on the basis of the Parkour Masters, more exciting “Street Extreme Fitness Competition” and “National Children’s Parkour Competition” have been added, forming a ” The competition framework of “One Master and Two Attachments” allows more people to participate in it. In addition, the contestants of the 2023 “Belt and Road” International Parkour Masters and Extreme Sports Carnival will pass the online qualifiers. In the end, nearly 50 domestic top masters will enter the finals, and more than 10 outstanding players from overseas will also participate in the competition. game.

This year, the organizer will also iteratively upgrade the competition atmosphere. The combination of the colorful lighting atmosphere and the on-site LED large-screen live broadcast will make the main venue more brilliant, especially the highly anticipated night chase and individual skill competitions. It is ornamental and competitive, and the superimposed light and shadow trend events also contribute to the development of Ningbo’s night economy. Modules such as “Trend Bazaar” and “Citizen Sports Experience Area” will also be set up on the site to make the sports atmosphere more intense.

See also  Marco Sommacal great protagonist at the Kinder tournament in Rome

This year’s “Belt and Road” International Parkour Masters and Extreme Sports Carnival continue to be held in the core area of ​​Ningbo City. On the one hand, it shows the healthy and challenging sports attitude and life philosophy contained in parkour. On the one hand, it also continued to write a new chapter of the trendy city movement + Ningbo Shangfu culture integration.

Label:parkour; master competition; carnival; contestants
edit: Bi Zhen

Related Reading


You may also like

Grabher best ÖTV lady in the WTA ranking...

Mets’ Max Scherzer breaks out of slump with...

Aramón ends the season exceeding one million skiers

fasting, a complex issue for footballers, between religious...

Dwayne Haskins’ widow launches legal action to clarify...

Nepomnaschy defeated Ting Li-zhen to take the lead...

Dean Smith: Leicester appoint ex-Norwich and Villa manager...

Five Austrians in the top 150 ranking

Netball Super League: What happened in round 11?

Haining, a small swordsman in the whole province,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy