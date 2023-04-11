The International Parkour Masters Reignites This Month

Source: Sport Tribune





Correspondent Lin Yu Gao Han reporter Yi Longyin

From April 22nd to 23rd, the 2023 “Belt and Road” International Parkour Masters and Extreme Sports Carnival will be held in Tianyi Square, Ningbo.

The “Belt and Road” International Parkour Masters Competition and Extreme Sports Carnival has been successfully held for two consecutive sessions, and has achieved a good reputation for the event and won unanimous praise from players at home and abroad.

It is understood that this year’s event has ushered in a comprehensive upgrade: in terms of competition system, on the basis of the Parkour Masters, more exciting “Street Extreme Fitness Competition” and “National Children’s Parkour Competition” have been added, forming a ” The competition framework of “One Master and Two Attachments” allows more people to participate in it. In addition, the contestants of the 2023 “Belt and Road” International Parkour Masters and Extreme Sports Carnival will pass the online qualifiers. In the end, nearly 50 domestic top masters will enter the finals, and more than 10 outstanding players from overseas will also participate in the competition. game.

This year, the organizer will also iteratively upgrade the competition atmosphere. The combination of the colorful lighting atmosphere and the on-site LED large-screen live broadcast will make the main venue more brilliant, especially the highly anticipated night chase and individual skill competitions. It is ornamental and competitive, and the superimposed light and shadow trend events also contribute to the development of Ningbo’s night economy. Modules such as “Trend Bazaar” and “Citizen Sports Experience Area” will also be set up on the site to make the sports atmosphere more intense.

This year’s “Belt and Road” International Parkour Masters and Extreme Sports Carnival continue to be held in the core area of ​​Ningbo City. On the one hand, it shows the healthy and challenging sports attitude and life philosophy contained in parkour. On the one hand, it also continued to write a new chapter of the trendy city movement + Ningbo Shangfu culture integration.