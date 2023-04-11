Recently, Google began to try to add a new function to the Android operating system to solve the problem of insufficient storage capacity of the mobile phone caused by the accumulation of applications.

This feature called “auto-archiving” can automatically remove part of the application’s content from the device when the user does not use an application for a long time, retaining icons and user data.

Through this method, the storage space occupied by an application program can be reduced by about 60%, and the user only needs to click the icon to re-download, and then the application program can be used again.

According to Google, if the user has insufficient storage space when installing a new application, the system will pop up a window asking whether to enable the automatic archiving function. If the user chooses to enable, some infrequently used applications will be automatically archived to clear space for the applications to be installed.

Therefore, there is a high probability that the automatic archiving function will only be enabled when the user has insufficient storage capacity. Users who still have a large amount of free space do not need to worry about their infrequently used applications being archived, causing them to be restarted when they need to use them. download.

