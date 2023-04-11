Home Technology Android will add a new application automatic archiving function to reduce storage space by 60% | XFastest News
Technology

Android will add a new application automatic archiving function to reduce storage space by 60% | XFastest News

by admin
Android will add a new application automatic archiving function to reduce storage space by 60% | XFastest News

Recently, Google began to try to add a new function to the Android operating system to solve the problem of insufficient storage capacity of the mobile phone caused by the accumulation of applications.

This feature called “auto-archiving” can automatically remove part of the application’s content from the device when the user does not use an application for a long time, retaining icons and user data.

Through this method, the storage space occupied by an application program can be reduced by about 60%, and the user only needs to click the icon to re-download, and then the application program can be used again.

According to Google, if the user has insufficient storage space when installing a new application, the system will pop up a window asking whether to enable the automatic archiving function. If the user chooses to enable, some infrequently used applications will be automatically archived to clear space for the applications to be installed.

Therefore, there is a high probability that the automatic archiving function will only be enabled when the user has insufficient storage capacity. Users who still have a large amount of free space do not need to worry about their infrequently used applications being archived, causing them to be restarted when they need to use them. download.

source of information

Further reading:

See also  Mercedes at Milan Games Week: "eGames are the biggest sporting events"

You may also like

In Catanzaro the fourth Italian headquarters of Plug...

PlayStation Q-Lite Handset Release Date, Price Revealed-ePrice.HK

Platform for reconstruction targeted by pro-Russian hackers

From MIT, smart car charging: more columns without...

Corporate Identity und Corporate Design

“Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Extreme Evil Front” will hold...

systemd: vulnerability allows privilege escalation | news.de

Pixel 7a product photos leaked, expected to appear...

Super Mario Deals at Alternate: Games up to...

Take the initiative to squeeze out space on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy