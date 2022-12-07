Classic games use remix technology to improve the picture quality, which should attract the attention of players.



“Portal with RTX” (Chinese translation: portal) announced by NVIDIA at the GeForce RTX 40 series conference will be officially launched on December 8th. After tracking the latest technologies such as reflection and ray tracing, the level of this classic masterpiece has been greatly improved.

NVIDIA DLSS 3 is only supported by Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 40 series.

Going back to the game “Portal” itself, it was launched in 2007 together with “HALF-LIFE 2: Episode 2” and “Team Fortress 2”. platform support.

“Portal” is a game composed of decryption difficulties. Players use Chell’s teleportation gun to create portals in Aperture Labs and create a way for themselves to exit; the difficulties in the game are all controlled by GLaDOS (Generic Lifeform and Disk Operating System) set.

The creative concept of the game comes from “Narbacular Drop”, a puzzle game developed by DigiPen Institute of Technology students, of course, “Portal” is also responsible for this group of people.

Directly enter the “Portal with RTX” game itself. We use GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition for the screenshot part of the game. Although it is impossible to tell whether DLSS 3 is enabled in the screenshot, we are in the environment where DLSS 3 is enabled. Ray Tracing ON / Screenshot of OFF.

Ray Tracing ON：

Ray Tracing OFF：



Ray Tracing ON：



Ray Tracing OFF：



Ray Tracing ON：



Ray Tracing OFF：



Through the data comparison between GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, it can be found that when GeForce RTX 4090 is enabled with DLSS 3 and DLSS 2, the overall power consumption of the graphics card is down.

4K GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GeForce RTX 4090 DLSS3（UP） average – 154.9 – 1% – 115.7 – PCL – 28.8 – Power Consumption（W） – 340 – DLSS2（UP） average 58 114.5 49.345% 1% 54.8 109.6 50% PCL 43.4 18.4 -135.870% Power Consumption（W） 419 380 -10.263% Native average 8.8 21.5 59.070% 1% 8.6 21 59.048% PCL 285.3 73.6 -287.636% Power Consumption（W） 405 435 6.879%

2k GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GeForce RTX 4090 DLSS3（UP） average – 254 – 1% – 229.3 – PCL – 20.7 – Power Consumption（W） – 270 – DLSS2（UP） average 103.4 191.4 45.977% 1% 94.4 177 46.667% PCL 24.7 13.2 -87.121% Power Consumption（W） 397 370 -7.297% Native average 19.5 46.4 57.974% 1% 18.9 45.3 58.278% PCL 127.1 38.7 -228.424% Power Consumption（W） 424 435 2.529%

1080p GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GeForce RTX 4090 DLSS3（UP） average – 317.8 – 1% – 252.8 – PCL – 17.7 – Power Consumption（W） – 217 – DLSS2（UP） average 150.7 248.5 39.356% 1% 134 224.1 40.205% PCL 17 10.8 -57.407% Power Consumption（W） 360 248 -45.161% Native average 33.5 76.7 56.323% 1% 31.8 73.9 56.969% PCL 74.9 25.3 -196.047% Power Consumption（W） 434 413 -5.085%

Players who like the game “Portal” probably shouldn’t miss “Portal with RTX”. Although the AMD Radeon graphics card can execute, the performance of Ray Tracing is not very good, and the Intel Arc cannot be executed, so in the end we have to choose NVIDIA GeForce RTX. As for experiencing DLSS 3, it must be a GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card up.