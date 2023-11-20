Home » The Japanese badminton masters won three championships and five runner-ups – Sports – China Engineering Network
Japan Badminton Masters: National Feathers Win Three Championships and Five Runner-Ups

In the recently concluded Japan Badminton Masters, the national feather team from China showcased their dominance by winning three championships and five runner-up titles in various events. The final contest, held in Kumamoto, saw the Chinese players excel in the men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles categories, while falling short in the men’s and women’s singles events.

The men’s doubles final witnessed He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu defeating Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi in a thrilling 2:1 victory, marking their first international competition championship since their partnership began this year. Similarly, in the women’s doubles final, Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu emerged victorious by overcoming French Open champions Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning with a 2:1 scoreline. Additionally, the mixed doubles world number one pair Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong secured their fourth Badminton World Tour championship this year by defeating Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping in a 2:0 win.

However, the Chinese players faced disappointment in the singles events as Shi Yuqi and Chen Yufei claimed runner-up spots in the men’s and women’s singles, respectively. World No. 1 and Danish star Axelsen emerged victorious in the men’s singles, defeating the No. 4 seed Shi Yuqi with a score of 22:20, 21:17, securing his eighth consecutive victory in nine meetings between the two players. In the women’s singles, the sixth seed Indonesian player Mariska delivered a stunning performance, defeating Chen Yufei 21:12 in both sets, thus ending her 14-game winning streak on the Olympic Champions Tour and claiming her second tour championship of the year.

The Japan Badminton Masters was a showcase of thrilling matches and exceptional performance by the national feather team from China, cementing their status as a dominant force in the world of badminton.

