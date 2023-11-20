The Controversial Advertising Slogan of Shopee: A Critical Analysis

Shopee’s Controversial Free Shipping Advertising Slogan Sparks Debate

Shopee, one of the leading e-commerce platforms, has recently come under fire for its advertising slogan promoting free shipping. The slogan in question, “If you cheat, your ex won’t come back. Original $0 free shipping mechanism,” has sparked controversy and divided public opinion.

Many customers have expressed their disbelief and confusion over the choice of words in the advertisement. Some have even criticized the company for using a sensitive and personal topic such as cheating in a marketing gimmick.

“It’s just so laughable,” said one Shopee customer. “I couldn’t help but raise the corners of my mouth, but I definitely didn’t find it funny.”

The choice of wording in the slogan has raised several concerns, with many pointing out the disconnect between the message and the product being promoted. One customer pointed out, “How can a slogan about cheating in relationships be used to emphasize a free shipping promotion? It just doesn’t make sense.”

Critics also raised concerns about the potential impact of the slogan on children and younger audiences. They argue that the use of such controversial and complex concepts in advertising could contribute to negative social messaging and perpetuate harmful stereotypes.

“I don’t object to the representation of popular words and phrases, but I hate labeling or generalizing any relationship or situation with specific words,” said another Shopee customer.

Shopee has yet to respond to the controversy surrounding their advertising slogan. It remains to be seen whether the company will address the public’s concerns and reconsider their marketing strategies in the future.