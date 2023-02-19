Original title: The Japanese chess master made his debut in the Chinese Siege this season and lost to Mao Ruilong.

The 2022 Huawei Mobile Cup China Go League has entered the final stage of competition. After two rounds and four games in the playoffs, there are still eight teams left to fight for the championship and relegation. On February 14th, the first round of the third round started. The top two teams in the regular season played in the championship zone. Although it was exciting, the relegation zone was a life-and-death battle because it was directly related to which two teams were relegated.

After adopting the playoffs, Shanghai Qingyi Youth Team, the last place in the regular season, still has hope of relegation. They only need to beat the Lhasa Chess Academy team, which has lost two consecutive rounds in the relegation zone, to go ashore. In the first game of the relegation decisive round, the Qingyi team sent the Japanese foreign aid Yi Liliao. This is Yi Liliao’s first appearance in the Chinese Siege this season.

Yili Liaogui is now the number one player in Japan and has the title of Chess Master. He is competing with Shibano Toramaru in the Seventh Game of the Chess Master Challenge. He leads 2 to 1 in the first three games. The fourth game will be held on February 16 and 17. day. Playing the Siege at this moment is also a battle for Yili Liao to assess his own state.

2022 HUAWEI Mobile Cup China Go League Playoffs, the first round of the third round

Shanghai Qingyi Youth Team VS Lhasa Chess Academy Team No. 3

Black: Yili Liao Jiuduan (Japan)

Bai: Mao Ruilong 5th Duan (China)

Black stickers 3 and 3/4 sub

A total of 212 lots

white wins

Game date: February 14, 2023

Game location: Internet

Yili Liao had participated in the Chinese Siege League twice before. He lost all three games in the 2017 season and lost to Han Yizhou in the 2021 regular season. However, he won the first game of the third round of the playoffs against Tuo Jiaxi. The only victory in the siege.

Yi Liliao’s opponent today is Mao Ruilong of the Lhasa Chess Academy team. He ranked 42nd in the ranking of Chinese chess players as of the end of last year.

Third Spectrum 1-50 (i.e. 101-150) It is not a good time for Black 5 to stick to robbery. After White's 6 jumps out, black has insufficient ground. Black 9 prepares for a big encirclement, but is damaged on the left side. After White 24 points, take advantage of the trend and enter the right. Black below 35 digs and breaks, a desperate move. White breaks 42 and counterattacks. Fourth Spectrum 1-62 (ie 151-212) Mao Ruilong worked steadily as a big dragon. Black 21 keeps the upper right corner and White 26 gets one of the lower right corners. White's 44 makes a double move, and Black's number of moves is insufficient. Black tried to kill corners below 49 to no avail. After White 62, he made a Liaotouzi. The Japanese chess master has no deterrent effect in the Chinese Siege Arena, and failed to make contributions to the Shanghai Qingyi Youth Team. Fortunately, the teenagers of the Qingyi team played well and tied their opponents 2-2. The two teams will compete again on February 15 to determine a place for relegation. Yi Li Liao will not play in the second game, he will recharge his batteries for the day after tomorrow's chess holy war. Mao Ruilong holds white 212 hands and wins Liao pensive yi liao Mao Ruilong wins all-out defeat

