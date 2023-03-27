Home Sports The judge in Turin started discussing whether Nedvěda et al. pending process
Sports

The judge in Turin started discussing whether Nedvěda et al. pending process

by admin
The judge in Turin started discussing whether Nedvěda et al. pending process

Prosecutors proposed to send former Juventus boss Andrea Agnelli, Nedvěd and nine other people, as well as the club itself, to court last December. According to the investigators, the management of the most successful Italian team in the past years took illegal commissions from the transfers of footballers and showed false profits to investors. The club faced the same accusation last year, when it was acquitted.

In the Italian league, Juventus has already received a punishment. In January, the sports tribunal took away 15 points from him this year. Nedvěd received an eight-month ban from football, Agnelli received a two-year suspension. Both of them resigned from their positions last November together with the entire management of the club due to the affair.

See also  Flag rugby gradually enters the public eye- Sports- China Industrial Network

You may also like

FOOTBALL ONLINE: The Czechs throw away the penalty!...

Improve in swimming with a few simple tips

Monday European preliminaries: Montenegro vs Serbia Ireland vs...

Poles against returning Russians in competitions

NCAA Final Four 2023 | Defined the board....

Milan, Kalulu injury: calf injury, Napoli misses. The...

Women’s Weight World Cup ends in Nanjing station,...

The Molten soccer ball is the star of...

Soccer: Kracher planned against Germany

Ivano Marescotti, his third wife Erika and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy