Prosecutors proposed to send former Juventus boss Andrea Agnelli, Nedvěd and nine other people, as well as the club itself, to court last December. According to the investigators, the management of the most successful Italian team in the past years took illegal commissions from the transfers of footballers and showed false profits to investors. The club faced the same accusation last year, when it was acquitted.
In the Italian league, Juventus has already received a punishment. In January, the sports tribunal took away 15 points from him this year. Nedvěd received an eight-month ban from football, Agnelli received a two-year suspension. Both of them resigned from their positions last November together with the entire management of the club due to the affair.