by admin
Tel Aviv, thousands of protesters block the highway – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) In Israel, thousands of demonstrators blocked the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening, as part of new protests against the justice reform being examined by the Knesset, wanted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who fired the defense minister Yoav Galant (against the measure). Police intervened to disperse protesters in the early hours of Monday, with the artery having been blocked for hours and needing to be cleared of debris left by protesters (LaPresse)

March 27, 2023 – Updated March 27, 2023, 11:17 am

