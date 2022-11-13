Home World Ukraine latest news. Cluster bombs on Zaporizhzhia, residents evacuated
World

Ukraine latest news. Cluster bombs on Zaporizhzhia, residents evacuated

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Cluster bombs on Zaporizhzhia, residents evacuated

Pro-Russian warns Kiev if thousands underwater hit the dam

Tens of thousands of people in different settlements in the region of Kherson they will find themselves in a flood zone if the Ukrainian armed forces blow up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant: Vladimir Leontiev, head of the Novokakhovsky urban district, warned by speaking to Tass.

“The localities of Dnepryany, Korsunka, a large number of houses in Kherson, Kazachiy Lagery and the whole area that lies further down will be flooded. It is about tens of thousands of people. In particular, a few thousand in New Kakhovka, which will be directly affected by the floods, ”said Leontiev,“ Novaya Kakhovka is located downstream, which means a vertical drop of 15-16 meters. In the event of a breakthrough, the wave will move downstream at 60-70km / h, ”he added. For weeks, Moscow and Kiev have accused each other of wanting to hit the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric plant in Kherson.

Ukraine: “The war continues, Russia amasses weapons and conscripts”
See also  Haiti earthquake, the toll worsens: at least 1,297 dead and 5,700 injured. Fear of Storm Grace

You may also like

Asean Summit, Lavrov: “US and NATO want to...

After the recapture of Kherson, Kyiv prepares for...

More than 390 cities and towns in Colombia...

Slovenia in the run-off for the presidential elections,...

◤Global Pandemic◢ One person dies in France every...

Overseas Chinese in Indonesia eagerly look forward to...

Walking on the World Road to Create a...

On the border of Kosovo the shadow of...

Kherson, the pain beyond the party: “Come and...

The international community expects President Xi Jinping to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy