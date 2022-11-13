8:56

Pro-Russian warns Kiev if thousands underwater hit the dam





Tens of thousands of people in different settlements in the region of Kherson they will find themselves in a flood zone if the Ukrainian armed forces blow up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant: Vladimir Leontiev, head of the Novokakhovsky urban district, warned by speaking to Tass.

“The localities of Dnepryany, Korsunka, a large number of houses in Kherson, Kazachiy Lagery and the whole area that lies further down will be flooded. It is about tens of thousands of people. In particular, a few thousand in New Kakhovka, which will be directly affected by the floods, ”said Leontiev,“ Novaya Kakhovka is located downstream, which means a vertical drop of 15-16 meters. In the event of a breakthrough, the wave will move downstream at 60-70km / h, ”he added. For weeks, Moscow and Kiev have accused each other of wanting to hit the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric plant in Kherson.