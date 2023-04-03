Your goal was not easy. Did you believe you could shoot past the trio of Dynamo defenders?

Well… After Vlado Dravecký’s shot, the puck suddenly floated in front of me and I just tried to shoot past the first player.

Which succeeded and then you fell to your knees with sheer joy…

I was already falling during the shot, so I remained on my knees. It was a great joy. When I can contribute with a good game or a goal, it’s an even nicer feeling.

What did you change from Sunday’s first game?

We decided that we had to start completely differently. The path led through simplicity. We wanted to put everything on their goal, where we always had one or two players. We knew we made unnecessary fouls on Sunday, so we decided to play clean and focus on our hockey. We did well, the game had an impact. We didn’t let Pardubice do anything. And if it did, Ondra Kacetl caught it. Hats off to him.

Photo: Josef Vostárek, CTK Hockey players from Třinec are happy about the goal.Photo : Josef Vostarek, CTK

During the match, you were pinned hard on the guardrail first by Bite and then by Mandát. Do you feel your body a lot?

Kaňák wallpaper is now hanging on the wall (laughs). We knew it would be very demanding and aggressive hockey. Although the match took some of our strength, it gives us energy to return home with a balanced series.

So far, it faithfully copies the semi-final, in which you also lost the first match at Sparta, but then you took…