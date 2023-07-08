“The King has called to congratulate us”

08/07/2023 and las 21:52 CEST

The president of the RFEF was “very proud of a group of wonderful players present”

“Football has been cruel, we deserved more,” Rubiales said about the final against England

Luis Rubiales analyzed the final lost by La Rojita against England and assured that “soccer has been cruel. We deserved, at least, a draw and play it in extra time.” He is clear that “from the goalkeeper to the last players and those who have not participated and the coaching staff we take our hats off, They have worked with quality, commitment and education, which is very important“, in clear reference to the provocations of the English.

“Now is a hard moment because, when you lose, and even more so in a final, your illusions fall to the ground, but you have to highlight the piece of the championship that they have made,” explained Rubiales, who revealed a very special call: “I appreciate the support from everyone, from the King, who has just called to congratulate us, to the people of the Government, the political parties… We are going to continue working so that these teams have everything to try to win. We will be back”.

The president of the RFEF downplayed the incidents suffered on the pitch after the celebration of England’s goal and also in the box, where he even had to intervene to calm things down: “It doesn’t matter, with whom I had to speak, I have spoken , sucks everything at the end of the game”. He added that “The federations have the obligation to train footballers, but also people, even if they already have an age”.

That is why he commented that “some gesture should have been avoided. The behavior of our players has been excellent. Above all, I leave with the feeling that our staff on the bench, on the field and in the box, their behavior makes me feel proud The Federation always behaves and when we lose we shake hands with our rival“.

