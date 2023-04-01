They begin to arrive in these hours i first grades per The Last of Us Parte I are PC and, as we can see from an early roundup on Metacritic, these come in mixed ratings too insufficient and one in particular very negative.

At the moment it is still too early to take stock, since only 6 votes arrived at the aggregator portal, but the average Metascore stands at 56that is insufficient, and it is something really strange to see for a Naughty Dog title and a game that, in itself, represents a masterpiece for the gamer community.

So let’s see the first votes collected by Metacritic:

Multiplayer.it – 75

GameStar – 77

Gameblog.fr – 50

Gamreactor UK – 50

Worth Playing – 50

We Got this Covered – 20

PC version reviews are coming with clear delay compared to when the game hit the market because Sony didn’t send out the review codes to do the reviews in time for launch, which in itself is often already an indication of something not going right.

In fact, it is difficult that the obvious technical problems of this port on PC had not already emerged during the testing phase, so one would think that the general silence on the codes for reviews has something to do with a situation that seemed difficult even in the hours before launch.

Among the first 6 reviews present, three report a 50/100 as an evaluation and one even a 20/100, or a sort of “2” which indicates a seriously insufficient game, obviously as regards the specific PC version. In the meantime, Naughty Dog is taking measures and has already released a first patch and then a second one, but the road to correcting all the problems seems to be still long.