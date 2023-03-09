Original title: The latest developments in Morant’s gun door: Famous records reveal that he may be double severely punished and severely hit the Grizzlies

Beijing time on March 9th, according to the latest report from Ming Kee Shams, Morant may have already received a double severe punishment. Obviously, the situation of the Grizzlies star has become worse.

Shams revealed that the current investigation of Morant is mainly based on two levels, one is the league, and the other is the local Colorado police.

The Grizzlies have let Morant leave the team indefinitely. Even if he is the team’s number one star, there is no special treatment or tolerance. Coach Jenkins has repeatedly emphasized that there is no timetable for Morant’s return.

Morant left the team indefinitely because he had to cooperate with the investigation. Shams revealed, “According to the information I have collected, the current internal expectation within the team is that he will continue to be absent for the foreseeable future, and more severe penalties may come from the league and the police. I was told that Morant is taking responsibility behind the scenes, Accept help, but not sure what help. The Grizzlies will support him and try to find a balance between supporting him and keeping him.”

Morant caused huge controversy for showing off his gun on the live broadcast. His behavior has crossed the line. In recent days, retired or active NBA players have criticized him. For example, Oban publicly criticized Morant for being too stupid, "Wrong choice, wrong decision. He broadcasts live, and no one knows the source of that weapon. Why are you doing such a live broadcast? Before you make a stupid decision. Before, it wasn't just a mistake, you got to think about your parents and your kids. He put it in that situation himself, he didn't have to go live. You're not a rapper, you're an NBA player."

Fortunately, Morant has realized his mistake. He has logged off social media and seems to be deeply reflecting on himself.

In any case, Morant's irresponsible behavior has hit the Grizzlies hard. It seems that the investigation is difficult to produce results in a short period of time, and Morant may also finish the last game of the season. At present, the second position of the Grizzlies in the Western Conference has been replaced by the Kings. After losing to the Lakers, the Grizzlies also suffered a three-game losing streak. Behind him, the Suns are also chasing after them. After getting Durant, the Suns have completed a wave of 3 consecutive victories, only 2.5 wins away from the Grizzlies. Recall that Morant boasted that there is no opponent in the West, but now the Grizzlies may ruin a whole season of hard work because of his absurd move. Even if Morant can catch up with this season's game, after this blow, he can still Have you regained your confidence?

