“The League has a problem”- breaking latest news

news-risultato-02ebb98a-f4c6-11ed-b7d9-7d259dd28bda.shtml” rel=”noopener”> and the consequent elimination from the Champions League, the Real Madrid still falls. She does it in the house of Valencia, who wins narrowly (1-0) and takes an important step towards a salvation that in some situations of the season seemed an impossible goal. But the mestallawhich celebrated 100 years of history, he soiled his special goal by reserving shameful behavior for Vinicus. Real State striker victim of racist chants up to the moment of his expulsionwhich took place in the final maxi recovery (10′) due to an incorrect hit against Hugo Duro pinched by the Var. IPreviously, the Brazilian had stopped the match for 10′ after hearing a racist insult coming from the grandstand. Hence the acknowledgment of the fan and the clear request to have him removed from the stadium. Then the long negotiation with the referee De Burgos and Ancelotti, who tried to calm down his player, who had no further intention of playing.

Ancelotti’s outburst: La Liga has a problem

And Ancelotti himself vented after the match: I don’t want to talk about football – his first words – vI want to talk about what happened, I think it’s more important than our defeat, don’t you think? I’m very calm, but what happened today shouldn’t happen. That a stadium shouts monkey at a player and that a coach thinks about taking him off for that. There is something wrong in this league. Vinicius didn’t want to continue, but I told him it didn’t feel right because it wasn’t his fault, he wasn’t the culprit. Having said that, we have a problem, that is, I don’t have one, but La Liga does. been the whole stadium, not just one person, as on other occasions. In these cases the match has to be stopped and I would have said that even if we had won 3-0.