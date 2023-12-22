The LFA condemned the planned Superliga

The League Football Association, which manages professional competitions in the Czech Republic, has again condemned the planned Superliga. Even after Thursday’s verdict by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg, which ruled that the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the international federation FIFA acted in violation of the law by blocking the project, the LFA stands firmly behind UEFA. The association, as well as the chairman of the Football Association of the Czech Republic, Petr Fousek, pointed out in a press release that the creation of the Superliga would have an extremely negative impact on Czech club football.

