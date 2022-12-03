YouGov’s analysis places the Rossoneri brand in first place in Italy, second in China and eighth in the United States

What is the strongest Italian brand? And the more important one in the US or China? Has anyone tried to answer. YouGov, a global market research company, has analyzed the strength of football brands not only within our borders, but also abroad. The study, carried out and published once a year, takes into consideration Italy and two strategic markets for the movement, China and the United States.

In Italy — The strongest Italian brand is certainly Milan, also helped by the Scudetto won last year and the return to the Champions League in recent seasons. The Rossoneri have also increased their appeal compared to last season, going from a score of 21.5 to 24.1. In second place is Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, European champion with a super Benzema, winner of the last Ballon d’Or, while Napoli overtakes Juve and enters the top 3. The Azzurri, leading the standings of the stop, they went from 14.7 to 18.1. Important growth. Followed by Juve, Inter and Roma, which jumped from 10.9 to 12.6. In fifteenth place – after several big names such as Liverpool, Psg, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid – is Gasperini’s Atalanta, down several positions compared to last year (score of 5.7).

Milan top — In the United States the story changes, but not as far as Italy is concerned. The most famous brand remains Milan, present in eighth place with a growth of two and a half points. Inter, Juve and Roma follow, respectively in tenth, twelfth and fourteenth position. At the top is always Real Madrid, followed by Manchester United and Barcelona. Liverpool and Man City complete the top 5. In China, however, Milan is even in second place behind the Blancos, thanks to their 25.7. The Rossoneri follow with 16.3, with Barça in third place. Inter fourth, Juventus sixth, Roma thirteenth, also growing here. The brand health index consists of six indicators: having players and coaches of interest (Players & Coaches), club management (Club Management), fan culture (Fan Culture), company tradition, the expression of an attractive game and the perception of success. In the United States, the most important asset of the Italians is represented by tradition, while the decisive aspect in China is the culture of support, combined with the strength of the three teams on the field. See also Avian flu, the Ostia case and the other 6 outbreaks in Veneto - breaking latest news

December 3 – 10:49

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

