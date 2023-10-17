The millionaire brain: Dario Silvestri’s new success in bookstores

Imagine how your life could change if from tomorrow you had the possibility of accessing significant wealth and at the same time the ability to realize all your desires. Done?

There is a book that promises to help you with exactly this, indicating step by step the path that leads to self-realization.

No, we are not talking about an old and dusty magic text dating back to the 18th century full of ancient secrets and advice, but about something much more concrete, modern and practical.

In fact, the second bestselling book by Dario Silvestri, internationally renowned trainer and Mental Coach, was released on May 5th by the Hoepli publishing house.

The title of his new work is The Millionaire Brain, and it deals with precisely these issues: abundance, wealth and mindset. It is a path, divided into pre-established phases, which promises to accompany people on an inner journey made of great discoveries and personal transformations.

According to the author, the millionaire brain is that inner part, present in each of us, which is able to open the doors to wealth and abundance. In short, we would all have the opportunity to access dormant internal resources that could instead be able to change our lives.

But who is Dario Silvestri and why is he so sure in what he says? If anyone has ever dealt with personal growth and training, they will surely have heard of him: Silvestri is a very successful Mental Coach, already a bestselling author with his first book, The Power of Change (which, among other things, could also boast the preface by a certain Giorgio Chiellini), serial entrepreneur and trainer. One that supports top football players and established entrepreneurs all over the world and helps them to give their best and achieve goals.

In short, the author of The Millionaire Brain is one of those characters who, in addition to knowing well what success is and how to achieve it, also take the trouble to explain it to others, to share what they have learned along the way.

The Millionaire Brain is in fact a practical book, which does not launch into flights of fancy but rather aims to show all the steps to follow in a linear and precise manner. It is a read suitable for everyone and aims to help the reader learn about their own story, identify all the resources necessary for change, change their mindset and open the doors to a new life, made of wealth and abundance.

What more can you ask for in a book?

Presentations and meetings

Since the release of the book, a series of meetings and presentations have been organised, giving all readers the opportunity to learn more about The Millionaire Brain.

Dario Silvestri is traveling throughout Italy, in the main bookstores, to meet and spend a moment of sharing with his readers. The millionaire brain acts as a real entrance ticket to reserve your place at these meetups, listen to the author closely and have your copy signed.

Finding your own way

The book is recommended to anyone who wants to undertake a non-standard and pre-packaged growth path.

“We often try to take on the characteristics of successful people to obtain the same results,” explains Silvestri. “The problem is that it is not enough to blindly copy some habits or actions to get to those levels. To give their best, everyone must leverage their individuality, discover their talents and cultivate them. I wrote The Millionaire Brain with the aim of supporting the reader to look inside themselves and find those talents, most of the time still unexplored”.

According to Dario Silvestri, the only way is to find one’s uniqueness, so as to make it the cornerstone of an extraordinary life. It is not by aping those who have been successful and copying their habits that one can excel.

Finding your own path is the most precious thing you could wish for, especially in a world that is increasingly moving towards the pre-packaged and always the same models proposed by social media.

For those who want to understand how to find their place in the world, The Millionaire Brain is available in all major bookstores in Italy and on Amazon. Get more information about the author, meetups and discover lots of free content on: www.dariosilvestri.com

