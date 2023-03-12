BEAUTIFUL, LEGENDARY OR “BREAKING”, BUT ALL UNFORGETTABLE – Sportiness, elegance, attention to driving pleasure, obsessive pursuit of performance. Everyone waits for it BMWin the creation of its cars, has always strived to cultivate Teutonic passion and precision, giving birth to models often capable of leave an indelible mark in the automotive industry. In this photo gallery, we have decided to compile a top ten of the Bavarian coupés that have best succeeded in this difficult task. Models that, in the light of their undisputed status of legend on wheels or the disruptive charge with which they overturned the classic parameters of the manufacturer’s style, can never be forgotten. And not only by the most die-hard fans of the house of the propeller. What is your favorite?