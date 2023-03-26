original title:

The national football team will play New Zealand again tomorrow, coach Jankovic:Pierce the window paper of the goal

The Paper reporter Song Chengliang

After the 0-0 draw between Auckland and the New Zealand national team, the Chinese team moved to Wellington on the 24th local time. The two sides will play the second warm-up match of this international match day at 11:00 am Beijing time on the 26th.

Before the game, the head coach of Jankovic said that the national football team is expected to perform on the offensive end, and the national football team will still look forward to good results.

Pierce the window paper of the goal

After 35 minutes of the first half of the first game between the two sides, the national football team has basically adapted to the intensity of the game, and it has completely taken the initiative throughout the second half:

Wu Lei’s long-distance counterattack failed to score a goal, and the difficult left-footed volley in the penalty area was blocked by the opponent’s goalkeeper; Wu Lei then broke through and caused the captain of the opponent’s central defender to get a red card. Unfortunately, the national football’s offensive, which has the advantage in numbers, still only bloomed but failed , the two sides ended up with a goalless draw, and Jankovic also regretted the team’s lack of ability to seize opportunities after the game.

“I want to say that goals will come. I said it after the last game, my biggest fear was not creating chances, but now that chances are created, I think goals will come. We need Improve the scoring efficiency in the penalty area and improve the scoring efficiency.”

At the pre-match press conference, Jankovic concluded, “Some of the ways to score goals are positional battles, some are to organize offensive scoring, some are through counterattacks, and some are through 45-degree angles and rib insertions. We use various attacks. The way of organization has scored opportunities, which shows that our offense is quite rich, which is worthy of recognition.”

Of course, he also made it clear, “We will definitely try our best to train and improve the efficiency in front of the goal. I am still confident in improving the goal efficiency. The ball will come naturally.”

The whole team is motivated and excited

The interval between the two warm-up matches is less than 72 hours, which will be a test for the physical fitness of the Chinese players.

“Personnel rotation is certain, because for the Chinese league, it is now in the fourth week of winter training, and the league will start three weeks later. We will carry out some personnel according to the physical condition of the players and the progress of winter training. Adjust and rotate.”

Jankovic revealed that the starting lineup will have a certain rotation, “I hope that through the rotation, the team will be full of fresh blood and achieve the same tactics and discipline. My habit is to create a system where every player has It’s important and you can expect some new faces in the starting XI.”

In the first game of the national football team, except for some players who were in mediocre condition, most of the starters and substitute players showed good condition, especially the fighting spirit made Jankovic more satisfied.

“If we analyze the first game, we still have some regrets about the result, but the rhythm and hard work of the game still showed a gratifying side. As I said before, we have made corresponding changes to the rhythm of the game and the intensity of physical confrontation. matches.”

“Tomorrow, I hope we can go further, do better and go further in terms of speed and intensity, and at the same time make some improvements to the problems found in the first game.”

“The whole team is very motivated and excited, ready to play the next game.”

Jankovic still continued his consistent remarks of focusing on me, “The national football team will definitely insist on focusing on me, so the tactical level will not be adjusted too much according to the opponent’s situation, and we will still play our own football style.”

Regarding the result of the game, he expects the team to do better than the first game, “For the current Chinese team, everyone always thinks about winning and winning, but if you want to win, you need to score first. For a long time in the past, the Chinese team has not scored.”