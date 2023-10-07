«The national team can win again with fewer foreigners in Serie A»- Corriere TV

The captain of the national team that won the 2006 World Cup analyzes the difficult moment for the Azzurri

Fabio Cannavaro receives the ovations of the audience at the Lirico in Milan, with Materazzi and Luca Toni, on the occasion of the revival evening of the 2006 World Cup “Prometeon Meet the Titans”. It is an opportunity to talk to him about the difficult moment of the national team.

« The fact of not going to the World Cup twice in a row was very difficult for us. There is a crisis, there is definitely a crisis.”

What does it depend on?

«From the fact that in any case there are fewer Italian players playing in our championship and few come out. 2021 was certainly an extraordinary year: the boys truly had a fantastic European Championship. But we must realize that something needs to change to be what we were before again.”

What would you change?

«There are quite a few things to change. In terms of rules, investments in young people. A company doesn’t necessarily have to buy twenty foreigners.”

When there was a cap on foreigners, was it better?

«And if we want to win again with the national team, something needs to change. It is difficult for a coach to choose players. Bear in mind that when Mr. Lippi coached in 2006 he had the possibility to choose with 70% of Italian footballers, foreigners were only 30%. Now they are 70% foreigners and 30% Italians.”

Mancini has chosen Saudi Arabia, is he up for it?

«Of course, it’s an unmissable offer. There’s a lot of money. Maybe the timing isn’t the best. Because certainly, even if he learned about it late, leaving the Federation at that historical moment wasn’t the best.”

Even if you revealed that they weren’t paying you and you had to leave.

«No, I ended up in the year, in the team where Cristiano Ronaldo plays and for me it was such a different experience. When I arrived for four months there was no salary, but it was definitely a different football. Now the Saudi Arabian government has decided to invest much more in teams, in football. They want to host the next World Cup.”

Transfer rumors tell of a certain Cannavaro on the Samp bench, in place of Pirlo.

«Andrea is a good coach, he too has placed himself in a different category from what he is used to. He has to stay on track, he has to get used to a difficult category. He certainly has the ability to get out of this situation.”

So you’re not going to Genoa?

«No, no, Andrea is here, so… I haven’t had any contact».

But are you waiting for a bench?

«Yes, yes, because I had a very good experience in China, with a very strong team. I had a period in Benevento which went badly, but the desire remains.”

(by Nino Luca)

October 3, 2023 – Updated October 4, 2023, 08:56

