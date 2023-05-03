The need to buy goal

05/03/2023 at 06:30 CEST







In the “interesting summer” he predicted Mateu Alemany, Barça will have to assemble an even more difficult puzzle than the one in 2022, which they solved with flying colors by activating levers. Analyzing the hypothetical scenarios (everything is based on assumptions until there is an agreement between the club and the League for Financial Fair Play), it is possible that, looking through the kaleidoscope of optimism, a solitary signing can be made at a cost transfer.

And here the sports management cannot doubt if it is based on what the statistics are showing. How are you going to invest 40 million euros for a right-back if Barça has one of the best defensive lines in Europe that is breaking records in the club’s history? It is a find to put three centrals and a born winger (Bucket He is only 19 years old, he is celebrating his first season as an absolute starter and he will go further).

Good Koundé will have to continue sacrificing himself, because he has lost the battle to play central defender due to the righteousness shown by the ‘duo’ Christensen (what a piece of signing!) and Araujo. As far as is known, there is not a trace of criticism when Jules was able to be crowned world champion in Qatar, spending the entire tournament in the same position where Xavi has placed him. Here, the example to follow for the good of the collective is that of Sergi Roberto, that he never imagined himself as a winger and it is where he has given away the best minutes of his career.

This Barça that has unhinged Madrid in the League has recovered its defensive competitiveness and has laid the foundations of a project with a lot of room for improvement given the youth of some of its banners and the coach himself.

Insisting on the records, before this weekly day, Barça has scored 59 goals in the League in 32 games… and, a year ago, there were 60. Nothing to do with the 77, at this point, in 2021 with Leo Messi. Not even the good records of Lewandowskiwith 19 goals and 6 assists in 28 performances, have raised the bar for achievement.

Leo’s repatriation, in Xavi is pulling the car, will bring more goals. The ’10’, in the year in which he has touched the sky in Qatar, has 15 goals and another 15 assists in Ligue-1. However, more gunpowder will be needed. It is clear that the presence of the Argentine star will activate, as he has always done, those who territorially surround him, but the sports management will have to resolve existing anomalies such as the need to have another ‘9’. And the club will have to choose between plugging holes with Aubameyang (he has only three goals with Chelsea) or making a strategic signing of who will prepare to take over from ‘Lewy’ who will turn 35 in August.