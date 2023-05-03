This is how the lack of teachers in Huila is overcome

Due to the lack of appointments in the teaching staff, hundreds of students in different municipalities of Huila do not receive comprehensive classes.

Based on the pronouncements of parents and students from different educational institutions from various municipalities in the department of Huila, among which are Villa Losada in the municipality of La Plata, Antonio Baraya, in the municipality of Baraya, the Educational Institution La Ulloa, La Primavera campus, in the municipality of Rivera, the María Auxiliadora Educational Institution, Oritoguaz campus, in the municipality of Elías, and the Las Juntas Educational Institution, in the municipality of Santa María, who expressed disagreement over the lack of subject teachers such as English, natural sciences and mathematics, Diario del Huila interviewed the secretary of education of the department of Huila, who made reference to the lack of new appointments.

“The Ministry of National Education gives me 5,612 teachers so that we distribute them in the 35 of the 37 municipalities that we serve in the Huila department, both urban and rural, it is important to state that now with the plant study that is being carried out, the need for more teachers”, said the secretary of education of the department of Huila, Milena Oliveros Crespo.

The lack of teachers is a factor of the national order.

Similarly, the official pointed out that there are educational institutions in the department of Huila where the number of enrollments has increased, as is the specific case of the municipalities of La Plata and Palermo, where this year the number of quotas has increased. .

“There are municipalities where enrollment is increasing, as is the specific case of the municipality of La Plata and Palermo where enrollment has increased this year, there are other municipalities where the figures are surely down and that is when we see the turnover of teachers, but It must also be said that it is where we see the strikes and the people’s complaints because we took some teachers away from them, but unfortunately the secretariat has to exercise the legal and normal conduct there, which is to send teachers where they are lacking and it is also important to state that the Ministry of Education, since 2007, has closed the plant and this means that we cannot, despite the lack of teachers, we cannot bring new people to connect because many say “if teachers are needed, here we have several resumes” It would be a joy for us to be able to help, but we have to deal with what we have today”, explained Oliveros Crespo.

Parents of the La Ulloa Educational Institution, La Primavera headquarters, filed a formal letter with the departmental education secretary in which they exposed different needs.

Guarantee

In the processes related to guaranteeing access and permanence in the training system, the official pointed out that this is a commitment of the administration and, therefore, the positions have had to be reorganized.

“So that we can guarantee education, since we cannot unschool, if teachers are missing, the ministry has immediately authorized us, because they know about this process, their competence is theirs and that is why they have guaranteed us some extra hours, in this sense, the teachers continue with the extra hour process with the student in the classroom”, added Milena Oliveros Crespo.

Regarding the municipalities where the need for teachers was identified and overtime is being authorized, the departmental education secretary confirmed that: “We have overtime in the municipalities of La Plata, in the municipality of Santa María, there are some areas that they are high, rural areas, where it is indeed easier to locate the teacher in the area as it is in the municipality of Colombia, there are several municipalities where today we have overtime and the important thing is that the right is guaranteed and we are waiting for that with the new minister and in the next meeting that is held in May of the secretaries, well, we really do take this concern because it is an issue not only of the department of Huila, but that all the secretaries of the country have this difficulty ”, mentioned the official.

As a strategy to guarantee schooling, the Ministry of Education has opted for the payment of overtime so that the appointed teachers take charge of the classes.

On the other hand, the departmental unit has insisted on the importance of ensuring that parents and caregivers enroll children and young people on the appropriate, pertinent and established dates and at the appropriate time according to the school calendar, since this would make it easier to have a more accurate census.

“At the time of the study of the teaching staff, there was a certain number of boys and girls enrolled and now they tell us that there are other minors who have come to enroll late. However, for this we have guaranteed the education of these children in this school with overtime paid to teachers. We have invited teachers to take responsibility for supporting themselves with those extra hours. Unfortunately the teachers during the plant study were already distributed in the necessary areas. The departmental government cannot advance beyond the times established in the master system to select the teaching staff for educational needs. The platform of the Maestro System is opened throughout the country, the candidates who consider that they fill the profile register, then the Ministry of Education sends us three selected people, whom the Department or territorial entity interviews, then the first one is chosen. place and that teacher accepts, and then gets bored in the region where he was delegated, resigns, and then it’s up to the Secretariat to start the process again ”, concluded the secretary of education Milena Oliveros Crespo.

There are hundreds of boys, girls and young people who are affected in Huila by the lack of full-time teachers.

reports

One of the affected institutions in the department of Huila is the La Ulloa Educational Institution, La Primavera headquarters, which, at the head of the educational community, filed a formal request yesterday Tuesday in which all the parents manifest before the secretary of education of the Huila, the anguish and disagreement over the situation that has been affecting children and young people for a little over three years, due to the lack of teachers, a scenario that is exacerbated by the lack of 30 lunch slots in the Food Program School.

“The school is from the rural area and the teachers themselves are few for the number of children, the classrooms are small and at this moment we need teachers for preschool and third grade, in addition to this, from the PAE program they notified the rector a month ago that 30 lunches will no longer be provided for children in this rural area, which is where La Primavera is located. There are 91 children here and they only sent the service for 60 children, they also removed allowances from other of the venues of this educational institution, however in this one it was more noticeable. Since before the pandemic we have been requesting teachers, I say this because a son of mine who has already left that school, we have requested that teacher and they tell us no, now the rector has informed them that they work overtime but here it is a continuous day, the children leave at 1 pm or 2 pm and the teachers have a long way to go from one location to another that are located in La Ulloa, El Guadual, it can be any teacher who is named, but due to the distance, they will not be able to do overtime,” announced Yudi Amanda Hernández, a member of the Parents’ Association of the La Ulloa Educational Institution, La Primavera headquarters and a mother who uses it.

Added to the above, parents have shown their feeling of sadness and impotence in the face of the insistent request for the entities in charge to guarantee the right to education: “Apart from not having all the teachers, these children are not in the best condition, in the classrooms there are many children for such a small space that it is sad that good news is not received and more so when there is so much talk about childhood and their rights until when or how many more years should we wait or endure and we are like daddies alone fighting for what corresponds to our children, hoping to be not only listened to but not reciprocated as it should be to solve this enormous problem”, reiterated the mother of the family who announced that her eldest son completed eighth grade at the institution and that since its formation it does not have the required teachers, despite the fact that it is a fairly small school.