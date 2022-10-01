Heilongjiang Province and Harbin City Martyrs Memorial Day Presenting Flower Baskets to Heroes and Martyrs Held

On the morning of September 30, the ceremony of presenting flower baskets to heroes and martyrs on the Provincial and Harbin Martyrs’ Memorial Day was held in Harbin.Photo by our reporter Shao Guoliang and Guo Junfeng

News from our newspaper on September 30 (reporter Cao Zhongyi and Li Guoyu) On September 30, Martyrs’ Memorial Day, Heilongjiang Province and Harbin City held a ceremony to present flower baskets to heroes and martyrs. Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Hu Changsheng, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, and Huang Jiansheng, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, came to Changqing Park, Daowai District, Harbin City, and together with representatives from all walks of life, presented flower baskets to the heroes and martyrs and cherished the memory of the revolutionary martyrs. , inherit the red gene, and gather the strength of forging ahead. Zhang Anshun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Harbin Municipal Party Committee, presided over the flower basket presentation ceremony. Provincial leaders Zhang Wei, Shen Ying, Xu Jianguo, Wang Yixin, He Liangjun, Zhao Zhong and Wang Yongkang, and the provincial military commander Fan Minglei participated.

In the autumn, Changqing Park is surrounded by green pines and cypresses, and the atmosphere is solemn and solemn. The Northeast Anti-Japanese War and Patriotic Self-Defense War Martyrs Memorial Tower stands majestically. The gilt characters engraved on the front of the tower are particularly eye-catching. Standing there to express the memory of the martyrs.

“The soldiers of honor are in place”, with a password, 12 soldiers of honor marched to the memorial tower with sonorous steps, standing with guns.

At 10 o’clock, the ceremony of presenting flower baskets to heroes and martyrs on the Martyrs’ Memorial Day in Heilongjiang Province and Harbin officially began. Accompanied by the majestic “March of the Volunteers”, the audience sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China. The passionate melody and loud singing reverberated in Changqing Park.

Afterwards, the audience stood solemnly to pay a moment of silence to the martyrs who bravely sacrificed their lives for the cause of the liberation of the Chinese people and the cause of the construction of the republic.

After the moment of silence, the profound “Song of Presenting Flowers” sounded, and 18 soldiers of honor were lifted up by the Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the troops stationed in the province, the democratic parties, the Federation of Industry and Commerce, people without party affiliation, and people from all walks of life. The group, people from all walks of life in Harbin, and the flower baskets presented by relatives of veterans and martyrs are marching forward and ascending the stairs, placing the flower baskets neatly on the base of the memorial tower.

Xu Qin walked forward slowly, walked to the flower basket in the middle of the base of the memorial tower, solemnly arranged the ribbons on the flower basket, and paid attention to the flower basket and the memorial tower. Afterwards, Xu Qin and other provincial and municipal leaders and representatives from all walks of life walked around slowly to pay their respects to the Martyrs Memorial Tower.

Representatives from all walks of life who participated in the ceremony of laying flower baskets expressed that when the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be successfully held, the ceremony of laying flower baskets to heroes and martyrs is of special significance. They will always remember the great achievements of heroes and martyrs, and cherish today’s hard-won happy life. , continue to deepen the study of the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation, inherit the red gene, continue the red blood, strengthen ideals and beliefs, adhere to the original mission, work hard and brave We will work hard to promote the all-round revitalization of Longjiang, and contribute to the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Also participating in the flower basket presentation ceremony were responsible comrades from Harbin City, representatives of relatives of veterans and martyrs, representatives of retired military personnel, and representatives from all walks of life in the province and Harbin City.