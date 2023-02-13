Home Sports The Nets suffered a key misjudgment Dinwiddie:Our fans are used to it – yqqlm
2023-02-13 07:35

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: The Nets suffered a key misjudgment Dinwiddie: Our fans are used to it

On February 13th, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced the referee report for the last two minutes of the 76ers VS Nets game yesterday, and there was a total of 1 misjudgment.

Misjudgment: With 12.2 seconds left in the game, the Nets led by 1 point. After Dinwiddie broke through the baseline and was intercepted by Harden, the ball went out of bounds. The referee judged that it was the 76ers’ backcourt ball. Harden should be whistled for a blocking foul.

In addition, with 0.9 seconds left in the game, Dinwiddie’s ultra-long three-pointer was absolutely tied. The referee confirmed the timeout after reviewing the game, and the penalty here was correct.

After the penalty report of this game was released, Dinwiddie reposted it with the text: “The Nets fans are used to it, and I will continue to fight for you.”

