The new carioca life of Dimitri Payet, first Frenchman to play in the Brazilian championship

French midfielder Dimitri Payet during the match between Vasco da Gama and Bahia, September 3, 2023 in Salvador (Brazil). ARISSON MARINHO / AFP

Reunion Island, Marseille, Rio de Janeiro: passion, the sun, the sea. These three ingredients continue to guide Dimitri Payet, exiled in Brazil, in the historic Vasco da Gama club, since August 2023. “The cuisine, the living environment and the mentality of the people, I immediately saw that there were a lot of similarities with the island of Reunionrelates, with a smile on his lips, the native of Saint-Pierre (Reunion), hardly out of place. Acclimatization went very well. I feel like I’m walking through Marseille, with people talking about football on every street corner. »

Welcomed as a “superstar” upon his landing in Rio, to the rhythm of the frenzied percussion of hundreds of fans, the former French international (38 caps, 8 goals) became the darling of the Cariocas. “My sadness at leaving Olympique de Marseille was quickly swept away by the love of the supporters, breathes the attacking midfielder. Their passion is sometimes irrational. But, if I had any doubts, they were swept away upon my arrival: Brazil is indeed the country of football. »

Pushed towards the exit by his “heart club”Olympique de Marseille, where he played for nine seasons (326 matches, 78 goals and 95 assists), Dimitri Payet had to « [se] do violence » to find a new goal. “At 36, it’s not easy to start all over again, to leave my wife and children far from me. I needed to turn the page and discover a new culture. »

Read also: OM part ways with Dimitri Payet and recruit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

“Sportingly, Brazil rather than Saudi Arabia”

At first glance, this choice – “that of passion” – could evoke a quagmire. When he decided to join Vasco da Gama, the club was in the penultimate position in the Brazilian championship. With twelve points taken in seventeen days, the Gigantes da Colina (giants of the hills) – nickname of the club, founded in 1898 and which was four times champion of Brazil – were heading straight for the fifth relegation in their history. “It’s always sad to see a club with a great history go under »testifies Payet.

Winner, down to the wire, over Bragantino, at home (2-1), during the 38th and final day, Thursday December 7 – the Brazilian championship runs from April to December – Vasco da Gama finally avoided relegation. “When the final whistle blew, I exploded with joyrelates the attacking midfielder, who left shortly after the hour mark due to cramps. The public never stopped supporting us during difficult times. At certain times during the match, it was difficult to hear each other on the pitch, as the supporters were so noisy. »

You have 60% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Share this: Facebook

X

