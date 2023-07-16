the new electric sports car with 268 HP and rear-wheel drive

Caterham, the famous sports car manufacturer, proudly presents its latest jewel at the Goodwood Festival of Speed: Project V. This new all-electric car promises to combine thrilling performance and sustainable driving.

Project V was conceived to complement the iconic Caterham Seven, a legendary roadster based on the original Lotus Seven. However, this new creation stands out for being fully electric, embracing the revolution of zero-emission vehicles. According to forecasts, Project V could hit the market as early as the end of 2025, offering customers an exciting and sustainable alternative.

The design of Project V was entrusted to Caterham’s talented Chief Designer, Anthony Jannarelly. The goal was to create an electric sports car that embodies the essence of thrilling driving, while maintaining the minimalist, lightweight aesthetic that distinguishes Caterham models. The result is a masterpiece of elegance and performance, ready to win the hearts of car enthusiasts around the world.

The beating heart of Project V is a 200 kW motor mounted on the rear axle. This power unit is paired with a 55 kWh USOC lithium-ion battery, providing the energy needed to unleash 268 horsepower of pure power. With an estimated range of 249 miles, Project V is ready to take on roads and tracks with uncompromising electric power. In addition, thanks to a 150 kW DC fast charger, the battery can be recharged from 20 to 80 percent in just 15 minutes, ensuring greater convenience and minimizing waiting times.

Caterham’s minimalist design philosophy is also reflected in the Project V interior. Weighing in at around 1,190 kilograms, this lightweight car offers outstanding performance and unrivaled agility. The frame, made of carbon fiber and aluminum composite, guarantees impeccable stability and a precise response to the driver’s inputs. Fully adjustable double wishbone suspension front and rear and electrically assisted steering ensure optimum control in every situation.

The driving experience of Project V is completed by an interior design that combines comfort and functionality. The 2+1 seating arrangement, with the option of a 2+2 configuration, makes it possible to optimize the comfort of the passenger in the rear seat and to adapt the car to different usage requirements. The passenger compartment stands out for its essentiality, with a minimalist dashboard characterized by two round digital instruments positioned in front of the steering wheel. Center console-mounted toggle switches allow the driver to select between Normal, Sport and Sprint modes, adjusting acceleration, suspension and steering. The infotainment system is intuitive and offers the option to connect your smartphone for a seamless connected experience.

According to the CEO of Caterham Cars Ltd, Bob Laishley, Project V goes beyond the concept of a simple design study. The development team conducted extensive engineering and manufacturing feasibility studies to ensure that this creation becomes a tangible reality. With the aim of supporting the company’s sustainable growth and exploring new electric solutions, Project V could hit the market by the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

