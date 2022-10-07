THE NEW GENDER MEDICINE BETWEEN RARE PATHOLOGIES AND PRENATAL GENETICS

Friday 7 October12.15, the event of QN Salute dedicated to the new gender medicine. Click here to attend the event in person, or follow the live stream on this page.

A round table dedicated to GENDER MEDICINE IN THE CONTEXT OF THE NEW HEALTHCARE: a focus on female pathologies which, despite their wide diffusion, are still underestimated and lead to late diagnosis, with physical and psychological consequences on patients and economic repercussions on society. With the purpose of give voice to associations struggling to obtain recognized pathologies that have often been neglected or classified as psychosomatic disorders but which, on the other hand, cause suffering and even permanent damage.

Precisely for this reason we invited not only the representatives of these associations to speak at the meeting, but also a geneticist and a psychologist, to understand how much an early diagnosis can avoid painful via crucis and how not only professional support is necessary, but also indispensable a social change in recognizing the inevitable biological diversity.

Speakers:

Sonia CelliniPresident and founder ARIANNe endometriosis ODV: one of the first associations founded in Italy on the subject and protagonist of battles for the recognition of pathology and inclusion in the LEA. It will present a preview of the new campaign for early diagnosis in pre-adolescents (currently the recognition of the pathology takes place around the age of 19, and it is often too late).

Elena MandorinoPsychologist – CDI Italian Diagnostic Center: the importance of psychology not only as a support to face a difficult diagnosis but to start a path of awareness within the Society, to debunk and evolve the concept of ‘normality’.

Giulia Melloni, Geneticist – CDI Italian Diagnostic Center: prenatal genetic diagnosis is required only for couples with presumed infertility who begin a path of MAP. How much would it help, if applied to so-called ‘healthy couples’, to prevent a broad spectrum of pathologies? Does it represent a cost or rather a precious resource?

Federica Salamino, Founder of the Feconda Scelta Association which brings together girls and women affected by Rokitansky syndrome: a rare disease (affects about 1 girl in 5000), in which the internal genital tract develops incorrectly during fetal life. It will bring some testimonies and a different point of view on GPA, in addition to dealing with the issue of the need for the Society of a different approach, above all psychological, to the concept of female normality.

Moderate:

Franca Ferriresponsible for QN Health