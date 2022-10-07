The start of her tenure as a Downing Street tenant was not the most glittering for Liz Truss. First the turnaround on tax cuts for the wealthiest classes, now the Times reports that it was she, “for ideological reasons”, who blocked the energy saving awareness campaign promoted by the Minister of Industry, Jacob Rees-Mogg. The electricity company, National Grid Electricity System Operator, has drawn up a report in which it outlined the scenarios that the UK will face this winter from an energy point of view.

The worst of these would occur if Russia were to shut down supplies altogether in retaliation for sanctions related to the war in Ukraine. If this stalemate were to come, then there would be a need for a controlled 3-hour blackout that would affect households and businesses. That is why Rees-Mogg had thought of an advertising campaign, costing 15 million pounds, to immediately start asking people for a little effort so that they would not have to resort to blackouts. The aim was to galley vital supplies for Britain and ensure that gas-fired power stations producing 43% of Britain’s electricity could continue to operate, as well as saving £ 300 per household. Blackouts hit the UK only in the 1970s, due to the miners’ strike and the oil crisis.

The British Prime Minister has blocked the plan saying that it is a maneuver that ideologically does not agree as it is “too interventionist”. Earlier, on a trip to New York, you stated that saving energy had to be “a consumer’s decision”. Some sources, heard from Times, said the campaign proposed by the Ministry of Industry “was an obvious choice”. At a summit in Prague, Truss said: «What we are clear about is that we have a good supply of energy in the UK, we are in a much better position than many other countries, but of course there is always more. that we can do, and that’s why I’m here to work with our partners, making sure we have a secure energy supply in the future. ” In the last few hours, the British government authorities have denied that they were developing an awareness campaign for energy saving.