the character

«I want to play, win and bring Como to Serie A». Words and music by Cesc Fabregas, new player of Como, presented yesterday. Celebrated by the people of Como, literally mad at the sight of the talent that grew in Barcelona, ​​the Spanish champion has taken off his veil. He did it with statements that were anything but circumstantial: for Fabregas, Como, who with the arrival of the 35-year-old Catalan also packaged an extraordinary marketing operation, it will not be just football played.

«I will also join the club as co-owner and member, for this reason I will remain even beyond the two-year contract. A particularly interesting project was proposed to me and I took advantage of the opportunity ». A glittering past, a World Cup and two European titles won with Spain, set aside to plan his last football life. Which is called Como and Serie B, with all due respect to those who think that the cadeteria could be an emotionless sunset for the champion Fabregas. «I wanted an experience that could involve and excite me. No matter the category, here I am ».

Winning to bring Como to the top flight, and to find Milan as an opponent who did not take his eyes off him in 2016. “There was something, I talked to Milan in the past, in particular in 2016, but at the time I was fine with Chelsea and I wanted to show the coach Conte what my worth was.” Barcelona, ​​Arsenal and above all with Spain the best stages of his path, also made up of the last, negative, experience at Monaco. “Munich was a difficult year, now I’m here not only to play but also to lend a hand off the pitch and to gain experience: my goal is one day to become a coach.” And before studying as a coach he will try to score for the third time in his career for Gianluigi Buffon, a World Champion just like him. «I am very happy to find him again, I have already scored him two goals in the past, why not score him a third? “. –