The midweek session closes with increases for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib index ending at 22,574, with an increase of + 1%. The European lists, including the Milanese one, found a new impetus in the afternoon in the wake of the positive opening of Wall Street and the announcement of Opec + which has decided (even if only marginally) to revise the production target (with an increase in production of oil equal to 100 thousand barrels per day in September).

But the earnings season is also holding its own in Piazza Affari, with the results of some big names in the Ftse Mib including Banca Mediolanum (+ 5.77%). The group led by Massimo Doris closed the first half of 2022 with a net profit of 237.9 million euros, down from 268.7 million in the first half of last year, “solely due to the Nexi share held in the portfolio measured at fair value “. In the period in question, the operating margin, on the other hand, stood at 307.5 million, 25% higher than in the same period of 2021 and an absolute half-year record. The Cet1 Ratio as at 30 June 2022 confirms the solidity of Banca Mediolanum, settling at 21.1%.

Among the best of the Milanese Telecom Italia list (+ 3.87%). The half-yearly accounts, released shortly before the closing of the markets, see revenues from services at group level substantially stable at 7 billion euros in the first half and an organic EBITDA of 3 billion (with an improvement in the trend in the second quarter). As anticipated by Bloomberg, management has revised upwards the guidance on Ebitda 2022. In addition to the accounts, the hot topic remains that of the network. In an interview with “La Repubblica” – underline by Equita – the ceo of CDP Equity, Pierpaolo Di Stefano, reaffirms the strategic sense of the single network operation, essential for all parties and which has as its main point of attention the approval of the `European antitrust. Di Stefano “sees no reason not to arrive at a non-binding offer quickly”.

Two big names in the banking sector are also positive, such as Banco Bpm (+ 5.02%) which communicates accounts with closed markets today, and Bper (+ 4%) which will announce them tomorrow.

A day of sales, on the other hand, for Interpump (-0.93%) but also for Tenaris and Italgas who closed the session at -1.13% and -0.64% respectively.

Outside the main basket, among the stories of the day there is Tod’s (+ 20.29%) who is preparing to say goodbye to Piazza Affari. The Della Valle family, through DeVa Finance, a company wholly owned by the financial company DI.VI. (indirectly controlled by Diego Della Valle), promoted a voluntary takeover bid aimed at acquiring all the ordinary shares of Tod’s and obtaining the revocation of the shares from listing on the Milan Stock Exchange (delisting from Piazza Affari).