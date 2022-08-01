Original title: The new season of CBA will start on October 10 to promote the second stage to resume home and away games

Chinanews.com, Beijing, August 1st. According to the official website of the China Men’s Basketball Professional League (hereinafter referred to as the “CBA League”), the 2022-2023 CBA League will start on October 10, 2022. The annual CBA All-Star Weekend will be held from October 2-4, 2022.

In the 2022-2023 season, there are 20 teams participating in the CBA League. The whole season is divided into regular season and playoffs. The regular season consists of 42 rounds. Groups of 5 teams each.

Each team plays three games against the other teams in the group and two games against each team in the other groups, and the top 12 teams in the regular season enter the playoffs. The playoffs consist of 12-8, 8-4, semifinals and four finals.

The specific groupings are as follows:

Group 1: Liaoning, Jilin, Beijing, Sichuan, Fujian

The second group: Guangsha, Shanxi, Longshi, Qingdao, Jiangsu

Group 3: Shanghai, Shenzhen, Shandong, Xinjiang, Ningbo

Group 4: Guangdong, Zhejiang, Tianjin, Beijing Enterprises, Tongxi

The first stage of the regular season will adopt a tournament system, which will be held from October 10 to 30, 2022, with a total of 9 rounds of competitions, and the venue of the competition is to be determined. From October 6th to 8th, CBA will hold a pre-season warm-up match in the first stage of the regular season.

After the end of the first stage of the regular season, the FIBA ​​national team will enter the window of competition, and the Chinese men’s basketball team will participate in the World Cup qualifiers. After the window period ends, the CBA league will resume play. Starting from the second stage of the regular season, CBA will actively promote the league’s return to the home and away game system depending on the changes in the epidemic prevention and control situation and the guidance of the higher authorities.

In terms of foreign player policy, in the new season, each team can register up to four foreign players at the same time, and a maximum of four foreign players can be registered for each game. During the regular season, foreign players shall perform four (at most) four quarters with a maximum of one person per quarter. The last four teams in the final ranking of the 2021-2022 season will have four foreign players (up to five) in four quarters, a maximum of two in a single quarter in the first three quarters, and a maximum of one in the fourth quarter. During the playoffs, all teams will perform four (maximum) four-player quarters, with a maximum of one player per quarter. (Finish)

