The No. 4 pick or trade, Harden’s return affects the growth of the two new stars, the Rockets are eager for quick success and quick profits, and it will be difficult to renew the contract_Jaylen Green_Barry Smith_Playoffs

The No. 4 pick or trade, Harden’s return will affect the growth of the two new stars, the Rockets will be hard to renew the contract if they are eager for quick success

According to a reporter from Philadelphia, Harden is expected to return to the Rockets freely. This is not the first time that this news has been exposed. Before the end of the season, Harden was linked with the Rockets. At present, with 60 million salary space, it is not difficult for the Rockets to sign Harden. If Harden finally chooses to join the Rockets, the overall plan of the team will change this year. There will be new arrangements. When the Rockets boss interviewed Udoka, he asked him his views on coaching Harden.

The Rockets have been poor for three seasons. In the new season, the team needs results. Harden performed poorly in the playoffs, but the regular season can guarantee 20+10 data. Now Harden has completely transformed into a No. 1 position, more of a passer. He can lead the Rockets back to the playoffs, which means that this year’s No. 4 pick is likely to be traded, and the stars who have been packaged and traded for immediate combat power have not won the No. 1 pick or the No. 2 pick, and the Rockets are considering it. reason for boarding.

But Harden’s return is a double-edged sword, affecting the development of two rising stars Jaylen Green and Jabari Smith. After Udoka took office, Jaylen Green was confirmed as the core. After Harden comes, he will be the first ball-holding point. Jaylen Green’s possession of the ball will be reduced, and his development will be slower. He may change from a big ball-holding core to an auxiliary scorer. Lenglin’s passing can’t be practiced, and it will be difficult to become the core of the team or a star in the future.

The same is true for Jabari Smith. Although Harden is not a big player at his peak, he still occupies the ball. Smith's possession of the ball itself is not an advantage. If Harden returns, Smith will completely become a 3D striker players. From a short-term perspective, Harden can help the Rockets improve their record. From a long-term perspective, it will affect the growth of the two new stars. The Rockets are eager for quick success and want to quickly return to the postseason in a short time. race ranks. Harden's annual salary when he returns to the Rockets will not be low, which means that it will be difficult for some players to renew their contracts. For example, Martin Jr. has entered the contract year. According to his current market situation, he may need tens of millions of annual salary to stay on the team. Harden The return occupies a large part of the salary space, and the renewal of other players will be more cautious. To avoid the situation of locking up the salary space, even if there is room, they will give priority to choosing good players in the free market. The Rockets currently have two plans, the first is Harden's return, and the second is the normal draft and trade reinforcement. The Rockets are currently conducting rookie training normally, and the free market will open on July 1, so Harden will not be sure to join before then. After Udoka took office, he received great support. He also has a certain say in who is chosen in the free market. Harden's overall performance in the playoffs this year is mediocre, which is one of the reasons why the outside world is worried about him. He is 34 years old this year. If he is given a four-year contract, he will be 38 years old in the fourth year, which is likely to become a garbage contract. Even if Harden can't join, Jaylen Green, Jabari Smith and Shen Jing are the core of the team, and they are worth looking forward to.

